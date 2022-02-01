Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 1,170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of GRNWF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.