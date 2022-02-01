Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 1,170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Shares of GRNWF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
