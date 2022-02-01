Greenleaf Trust Buys 39 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,974.21.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,485.58 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,615.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,761.22.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

