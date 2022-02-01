Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ING Groep by 399.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ING opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
