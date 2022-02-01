Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ING Groep by 399.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ING opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

