Greenleaf Trust Has $728,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $79.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.