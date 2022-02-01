Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,318 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.08.

