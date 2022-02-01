Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $$40.00 during trading hours on Monday. Greggs has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Get Greggs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.