Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Posts Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.82. Griffon has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

