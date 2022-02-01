Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $40,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TV. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 709,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 143,531 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.