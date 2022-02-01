Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. 5,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

