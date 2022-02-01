Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GCAAF stock remained flat at $$29.29 during trading hours on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCAAF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

