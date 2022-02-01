Guess? Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 20,645 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 682% compared to the average volume of 2,639 put options.

GES stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.13. Guess? has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 21.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

