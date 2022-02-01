H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

HLUYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.43. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

