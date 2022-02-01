Haemonetics (HAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.400-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HAE opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $142.11.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
