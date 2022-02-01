Haemonetics (HAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.400-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAE opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

