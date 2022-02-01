Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HLG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $270.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $65.19 million for the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

