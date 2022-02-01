Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 38.76 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.34 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60).

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($70,986.82). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($136,094.17).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

