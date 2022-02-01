Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

HMSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Hammerson stock traded up GBX 0.79 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 39.55 ($0.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,168,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 20.34 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

In other news, insider Habib Annous bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($70,986.82). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($136,094.17).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

