Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in January

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$142.99 during trading hours on Monday. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $163.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPGLY shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

