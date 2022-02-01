Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-149 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.35 million.Harmonic also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.26-0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.76. 1,922,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

