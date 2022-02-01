Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hasbro.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.48. 2,802,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,475. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

