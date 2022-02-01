Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 144.60 ($1.94). Hays shares last traded at GBX 143.90 ($1.93), with a volume of 2,888,871 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hays from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 39.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.58.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

