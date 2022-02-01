HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

HHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of HHR opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

