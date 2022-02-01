Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

