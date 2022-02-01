HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($72.92) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.58 ($84.92).

HEI opened at €61.26 ($68.83) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($91.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.58. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

