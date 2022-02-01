Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €100.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €100.00 ($112.36) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €86.31 ($96.98).

FRA HEN3 opened at €72.46 ($81.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

