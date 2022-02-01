Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.81 ($97.54).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €72.46 ($81.42) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

