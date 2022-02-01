Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.81 ($97.54).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €72.46 ($81.42) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($145.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.76.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.