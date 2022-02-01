High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 79.3% in January

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

HLNFF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

