Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

