Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Homology Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

