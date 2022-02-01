Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 32518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$399.25 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

