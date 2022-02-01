Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,080 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Amalgamated Financial worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $529.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

