Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Primis Financial worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $365.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.