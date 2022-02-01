Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after buying an additional 508,540 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

NYSE AEO opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.