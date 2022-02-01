Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Univest Financial worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 508,810 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

