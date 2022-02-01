Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 8,650 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Horizon Bancorp worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $928.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

