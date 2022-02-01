Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 9,020 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,453,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 126,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 122.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

