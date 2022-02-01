Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,852,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,706,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

