Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 2,789 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of V.F. worth $25,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,961,000 after acquiring an additional 839,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after acquiring an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

