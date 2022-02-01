Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,093 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cognex worth $20,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cognex by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

