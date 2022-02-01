Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 54,471 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,471 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Cardinal Health worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

