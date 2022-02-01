Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hubbell stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

