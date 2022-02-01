HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $500.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $790.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $773.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $488.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -294.46 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $372.38 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

