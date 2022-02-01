Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSON. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

