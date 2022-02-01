Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hudson Global stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
