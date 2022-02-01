Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading Up 6%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 46,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 95,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The firm has a market cap of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter.
Huize Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUIZ)
Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
See Also: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.