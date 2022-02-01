Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading Up 6%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 46,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 95,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a market cap of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUIZ. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huize by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 247,056 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Huize by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 907,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huize during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huize during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Huize by 18.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huize Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

