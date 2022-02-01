Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 663,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.03% of Huron Consulting Group worth $34,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $967.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

