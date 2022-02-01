Hydra Reaches 1-Day Volume of $253,305.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $8.51 or 0.00022123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $32.84 million and approximately $253,305.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,405,991 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

