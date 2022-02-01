Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

HYFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. 442,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

