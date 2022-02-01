Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0424 on Exchanges

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00116630 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

