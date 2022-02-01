Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $34,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

