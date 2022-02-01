Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $207.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.17 and a one year high of $222.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

